Himani Shivpuri aka Katori Amma from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan bags the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award

MUMBAI: Being a part of the entertainment industry for over 35 years now, veteran actress Himani Shivpuri hasn’t ceased to charm her audience with her brilliant performances be it in Bollywood, Television or the Web space. Not only that, the actress is also a revered figure in the theatre scene. With her immense dedication towards acting and talent, Himani has made a mark for herself and continues to entertain her audience in every genre one can think of.

Her current character of a sweet yet stubborn grandmother to nine mischievous kids in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has been immensely loved by many. The stellar actress very recently added another feather to her already- bejewelled cap when she was presented with the honourable Dadasaheb Phalke award.

The actress was nominated and won the most popular icon award for her achievements and an exemplary work in cinema and the entertainment industry as a whole. Sharing her thoughts on winning such a prestigious award Himani Shivpuri who plays Katori Amma in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan said “I feel extremely humbled and honoured to win the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon award. It is a validation of my numerous years of work in this industry and I couldn’t be more grateful. There are a number of people who I equally wish to share credit of my work with, that including all the incredible directors I have worked with all these years, my many co-stars, my parents whom without none of this would ever be possible. I am thankful to my son who has supported and encouraged me and given me the reason to be at it even today. And of course, most importantly my dear viewers who have always showered their love and admiration on my work.”