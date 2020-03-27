Himani Shivpuri: World Theatre Day is important for us

MUMBAI: World Theatre Day commemorates the art form and all those associated with it. Actress Himani Shivpuri says the day celebrated on March 27 every year, is an important one for artistes like her.

"World Theatre Day is an important day for us, we get to applaud the efforts of renowned playwrights, actors, and directors who have put in toil and blood to create meaningful stories. It is an honour that I can call myself part of this dynamic theatre community," said Himani, who plays a pivotal role in the Hindi play "Rishton Ka Live Telecast".

"Rishton Ka Live Telecast" is a familial drama about the Sharma family. The members of a middle-class family quarrel endlessly, but bond together for the sake of a reality show and in the course of time learn more about each other in those few days than they have done throughout their lives.

Zee Theatre's "Rishton Ka Live Telecast" will be showcased on Tata Sky Theatre to celebrate the art form on World Theatre Day.