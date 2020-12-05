Himansh Kohli and Akansha Puri set to unite for a music video 

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is one hot and sassy actress. She has a massive fan following on social media and is all set to treat her fans with an all-new avatar.

Akanksha will soon be seen in a music video. She is shooting for the same in Punjab for a song with Jubin Nautiyal for T-Series.

The music video will also feature Himansh Kohli.

When contacted, Akanksha told India Forums, "It’ was really fun shooting with this team. I have never laughed so much on any shoots the way I laughed during this. My look is completely different for this song and I might surprise my audience completely this time with my look. I have experimented and tried something new, let’s see? Fingers crossed. I feel I have come back from vacation, it was so much fun shooting with your friends around."

She even mentioned that she can’t share many details about the song right now but she will do that very soon.

The actress was recently in the news for entering Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant. However, she is not entering the show as a wild card contestant. She was approached by the makers but the actress refused. Akanksha feels that it's too late to make an entry and that it would do no good to her.

