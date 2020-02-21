Is Himansh Kohli's cryptic post for his ex Neha Kakkar?

MUMBAI: Himansh Kohli recently spoke to Bombay Times about his break-up with singer and Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar. It left the latter fuming due to the allegations hurled at her by him and she clarified the same in one of her posts on social media.

Now it seems Himansh Kohli has decided to get back at Neha by suggesting he is happy with who he is, and he doesn't care about the perceptions people have about him.

Sharing a post where he can be seen on a beach in Dubai, Himansh wrote, 'The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not who people think you are. - GoldieHawn.'

Have a look.

Credits: TOI