Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's latest picture will make you go 'aww'

13 Mar 2020 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are are not shying away from showcasing their love for each other. Asimanshi fans are often treated to their romantic pictures on social media. Now, a picture of  Asim and Himanshi from the sets of their upcoming photoshoot is doing the rounds online.

In the picture, we see Himanshi seated on Asim's lap and smiling from ear-to-ear. Asim, on the other hand, has a stern expression on his face. Have a look.

They seem to be posing with a fan. Asim and Himanshi are shooting for their upcoming song Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar.

In addition, the two also seem to be shooting for a magazine cover. Asim's fan club shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. Take a look.

