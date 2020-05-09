Himanshi Khurana confirms being offered Nach Baliye 10 with boyfriend Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the most popular couples. They are immensely popular among their fans. Their love story started in Bigg Boss 13. After wrapping up the reality show they even collaborated for a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai which won fans’ hearts.

A few days back, reports of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana being a part of Nach Baliye season 10 made headlines and there was no confirmation until now. During her latest chit-chat, Asim’s ladylove has spilled the beans on the reports doing the rounds of social media. The latest reports state that Himanshi Khurana has confirmed being approached for Nach Baliye 10. Yes, you read that right!

In a recent interview with Zoom, Himanshi Khurana let the cat out of the bag and revealed, “Talks are going on but I can't say anything now. So, talks are definitely on but I don't know (what will happen) as we're in lockdown now. We don't know exactly when things will go on the floors.”

