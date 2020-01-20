Himanshi Khurana to enter Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant like Upen Patel did in Bigg Boss season 8

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Asim has gained a lot of popularity as a contestant of the Bigg Boss house and has a massive fan following. He has been trending on social media for quite some time now.

Himanshi who was a wild card contestant in the house had a great rapport and friendship with Asim. The duo’s friendship was loved by the audience, and as we all know, Asim did have feelings for Himanshi. The singer said that she is already in a committed relationship and that she takes Asim only as a friend.

Well, viewers thought that there would be another love story in the Bigg Boss house but to everybody's disappointment it didn’t turn that way.

There was a news doing the rounds that Himanshi will be soon entering the house, and will be clearing things out with Asim, and now we got know that the actress will be entering the house as a wild card contestant, just like how Upen Patel had entered the house in Bigg Boss season 8 for Karishma Tanna.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Himanshi Khurana and Asim will take their relationship ahead.

Check out the post below :