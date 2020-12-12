Himanshi Khurana features among the most searched celebrities on social media

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has always been a audience favourite and has a huge fan following. The singer does not shy away from voicing her opinion on important issues. As Himanshi has garnered a lot of popularity after her Bigg Boss stint, she becomes one of the most searched celebrities on social media.

Be it her trendy stories or her experimental looks, Himanshi has managed to nail them. She has wom more than a million hearts. The diva became one of the most searched celebrities of the country.

Meanwhile, to keep fans updated about what she is doing, Himanshi constantly drops posts on her social media handles. On the other hand, she was recently in the news after she slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on her views about the farmer’s protests in Punjab. Later, Himanshi also criticized the actress for blocking her on social media.

