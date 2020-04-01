Himanshi Khurana impresses beau Asim Riaz with her dance moves; Asim says ‘Nailed It Babe’

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are presently one of the most popular celebrity couples. They were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love.

Now, Asim Riaz, who bagged the runner-up position in Bigg Boss 13, took to his social media handle to share a video of Himanshi grooving to the beats of Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’ song Genda Phool. On his Instagram stories, Asim shared two videos featuring Himanshi Khurana. The video sees Himanhi all dressed up in a green embellished lehenga and looks bewitching like always. In the video, Himanshi is spotted dancing beautifully to Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’ recently released folk fusion Genda Phool. As Himanshi dances her heart out to the song, the actress looks perfect shaking a leg to the folk fusion number. Asim captioned it with a GIF that read, “Nailed it babe,” with heart emojis.

Take a look below.

What do you think about Himanhi’s dance moves? Hit the comment section.