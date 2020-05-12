Himanshi Khurana looks adorable as a bride

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a household name today, all thanks to her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. She entered Salman Khan's show as a wild-card entry, and soon grabbed eyeballs. Whether it was her rivalry with Shehnaaz Gill or her bond with Asim Riaz, the diva made headlines almost every day.

She is one of the most attractive actresses in the entertainment industry. Her beauty swooned everyone, and no one could keep their eyes off her. From her silky hair to her smooth skin to her greyish green eyes, Himanshi is gorgeous. Recently, she dropped a picture on her Instagram handle that has everybody talking about it.

Well, Himanshi walked down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of her childhood. Yes, Himanshi posted an adorable childhood picture, wherein she is dressed up as a bride. Dolled up in a white wedding dress with a veil and gloves, Himanshi looks super cute.

