Himanshi Khurana looks like a dream in her latest picture

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is well-known in the Punjabi film industry. And now, the actress has gained nationwide popularity after she participated in India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Well, the actress couldn't survive much in the house and got evicted a few weeks back. However, she managed to grab lots of attention during her stint in the show. The diva indulged into several fights with the inmates but managed to stay in the news for all the right reasons. Fans are missing the beautiful actress and her amazing bond with Asim Riaz with whom she used to spend quality time.



We all know that Himanshi has a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping 4.1 million followers. The actress keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts via Instagram by sharing wonderful posts.



And now, Himanshi has shared a picture where she is seen in a stunning avatar. The actress donned a beautiful black outfit with a long trail. She is flaunting her sexy back, making us drool over beauty.



Take a look at the picture.

Every post of Himanshi receives a great response from her fans with lakhs of likes and comments. But this one has definitely stolen our heart.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments