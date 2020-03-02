Himanshi Khurana to make her debut in Bollywood ?

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The singer-actress came into limelight for her participation in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 concluded recently, but Himanshi Khurana continues to grab eyeballs. Two of the reasons are: her recently released track and equation with Asim Riaz.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi developed a close bond with Asim. Their fans love their chemistry.

In fact, fans were so in love with their chemistry that they have even coined a hashtag for them #AsiManshi and this new name has been trending since then. Though now they are out and open about their newfound love, after she broke up with her finance Chow, she had released Ohdi Shreaam song last month which was touted to be a dedicated song for her love Asim Riaz.

Now while interacting with the media, Himanshi said that she is soon will be seen in a Bollywood movie, and right now she can’t give out any details.

Himanshi is known as Punjab ki Aishwarya, and as a huge fan following, now post this news fans want to see Himanshi and Asim in a movie together and they want to see the same chemistry.