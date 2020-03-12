Himanshi Khurana makes her affair with Asim Riaz official

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. During their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry.

For the uninitiated, Asim Riaz even confessed his love for the Punjabi actress on National television while he was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, things got rocky when Asim's friend, Shruti Tuli came into picture and it was said that the two were dating and that Asim is lying. It was also said that the two were in a live-in relationship.

Asim's brother, Umar Riaz and father too were against Himanshi Khurana. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, the singer-actress was asked how are things between Asim and her now, she said, “Yes. Everything is fine. I knew it somewhere deep down ki sab theek ho jaayega.” She was further asked if they are officially dating and she said, “Yes, we are dating!”

About meeting his family, Himanshi said, “Yes. I met them. It was a great experience. It was only because of the show- everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha. Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti. Now, it's all good.”

What do you think about Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s equation? Hit the comment section below.