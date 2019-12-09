Himanshi Khurana meets Asim Riaz's brother post eviction

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is getting amazing viewership.

The Weekend Ka Vaar this week was quite fiery and interesting with the host Salman Khan reprimanding most of the contestants for physical violence.

The episode concluded with Himanshi Khurana being evicted from the show.

Himanshi had a small but impactful journey in the house wherein she made thick friends. Her bond with Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala was impeccable. The beautiful actress left the Bigg Boss house and post media interactions she left Mumbai.

Before leaving, she caught up with Asim's brother Umar Riaz. The duo met at an airport before Himanshu left the city. Umar shared a picture with Himanshi on social media platform which went viral.

Have a look at the picture:

Whom are you supporting in Bigg Boss 13?