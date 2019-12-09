News

Himanshi Khurana meets Asim Riaz's brother post eviction

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 01:19 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is getting amazing viewership.

The Weekend Ka Vaar this week was quite fiery and interesting with the host Salman Khan reprimanding most of the contestants for physical violence.

The episode concluded with Himanshi Khurana being evicted from the show.

Himanshi had a small but impactful journey in the house wherein she made thick friends. Her bond with Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala was impeccable. The beautiful actress left the Bigg Boss house and post media interactions she left Mumbai.

Before leaving, she caught up with Asim's brother Umar Riaz. The duo met at an airport before Himanshu left the city. Umar shared a picture with Himanshi on social media platform which went viral.

Have a look at the picture:

Whom are you supporting in Bigg Boss 13?

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau, Shefali Jariwala, Umar Riaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in...

In pics: Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta holiday in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days