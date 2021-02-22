Himanshi Khurana OPENS UP on her engagement rumors with Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a much-loved celebrity. The singer-actress has a huge fan following. Her popularity has escalated post her participation in Bigg Boss 13.

During her stint in the reality show, the diva was known for her close friendship with fellow contestant, BB 13 runner-up Asim Riaz. Himanshi who recently released song Soorma Bole, has been making headlines for her engagement news with beau Asim. It all started after she shared a picture of a dazzling diamond ring on her Instagram story.

Earlier also her pictures with wedding bengals (chooda) ignited rumours that she secretly got married to her boyfriend Asim Riaz. And now, the actor-singer has reacted to such speculations. Himanshi told SpotboyE, “Chuda main apni life mein 20 baar pehan chuki hoon. Kyunki 20 baar meri shaadi ho chuki hai onscreen. So all this is part of my life. But I am a ring collector. Logo ko aisa kyun lagta hai ki agar ladki ne ring pehni hai to use vo ladke ne kharidkar di hogi.”

The singer-actress added, “I really like buying rings for me. Whenever I feel like buying a ring for myself, I buy it. It's my hobby and also an investment for me."

