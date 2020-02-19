Himanshi Khurana opens up on unfollowing Asim's brother Umar

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, which concluded recently.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, her equation with Asim Riaz, who emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show, was one of the major highlights of the show. In an interview with India Forums, Himanshi spoke about Asim and also about unfollowing his brother. When the portal asked what was the feeling when Asim became the runner up and Sid became the winner, she said, “Obviously, a bit disappointed but it’s okay. Sidharth was also equally a very tough competition. For the audience and for me and for everybody, Asim is the winner.”

Himanshi had re-entered the show for Asim as his connection during the connection week and the latter had proposed to the former. However, the actress took a step back. When asked about the reason, she said, “As a girl when you are going inside and there was so much going in your personal and professional life and everybody knew that was unwell as very and I didn’t get the time to recover. I was very connected with Asim, when I went inside I got to know that he is not doing well and even he accepted that he got very aggressive when I was evicted. So I had to handle a few things with maturity, people won't be able to understand that pressure. When I went inside, we were told that you have to go inside to create memories, in a positive way. When I went inside I didn’t know that Asim will propose in five minutes. When my life was getting involved, even I wanted to know a lot of things so I couldn’t give an answer about that proposal in five minutes and I wanted to sit down together and talk about it.”

Himanshi unfollowed Asim’s brother Umar after coming out. Speaking about the same, she told the portal, “I didn’t even know that the unfollow-follow thing is such a big issue. Seriously, we are in touch over the phone and we had so much fun last night as well. My digital team is working for me, when I came outside I was not well, I got hurt in the head so I was not well and I don’t know.”

