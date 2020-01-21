Himanshi Khurana out with one more success.

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is also known as Punjab Ki Aishwariya. She was a part of one of the biggest reality shows, Bigg Boss 13. Her entrance as a wild card-contestant made Shehnaaz extremely insecure. Both singers are immensely popular in Punjab and have tasted success with their respective songs.

Himasnshi is back with a new song titled Odhi Sheraam, which is out today. This diva had gained lots of love for her patience and silent nature. She enjoys an immense fan following on social media. Himanshi has over 2.8 million fans.

The chemistry between Asim Riaz and her made headlines while she was in the house. However, sadly, she got evicted quite early. According to sources, Himanshi has now broken up with her fiance, which raises new hopes for Asim.

And her infinite support on every action of Asim can be seen clearly on social media.

Have a look at her song.