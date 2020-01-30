Himanshi Khurana reveals details about the police complaint she lodged against Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Remember the day when Himanshi had entered the house, and how badly Shehnaaz was effected with her entry and the reaction was because the two had a very bad fall out outside the house and the two were enemies when they were locked in the house.

Now as we saw in the previous episodes how the contestant’s family members and friends have entered the house and are supporting their friends and family and Himanshi re-entered the house as a connection to Asim. But who would have thought that her re-entry would have brought the two enemies into friendship.

Post-Himanshi’s entry they two have been talking in good terms and the latter had chosen Shehnaaz for standing for the captaincy a task which was one the main reason why the differences dropped down.

Now in a video that’s gone viral, you can see Himanshi narrating a story where she says that she was in Canada and somebody called her up to lodge a police complaint against Shehnaz, which she did.

She added that the person then befriended Shehnaz and they became one team, which irked Himanshi. The actress stated that if they had to be together then why was she asked to file a police complaint against Shehnaz because her matter wasn't that huge.

Well, in spite of such a big fall out the two are now cordial with each other, and are creating to build a friendship connection between each other.