Himanshi Khurana reveals what helps her stay happy, sane, and positive

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana's social media feed proves that she is a fabulous dancer. Himanshi has sung many songs and featured in music videos too, but her eternal love seems to be dancing.

In her recent post though, she poured her heart out and narrated how she can't sit still and needs some movement in life.

While sharing a picture of her dancing, dressed in a beautiful Punjabi suit, Himanshi wrote, 'I remember as a child, I’ve always been the one to express myself with movement. I can’t sit straight when I’m sad and I dance when I’m happy. I love to dance, alone or with my friends because the more the merrier! But quarantine took a toll on this and we are stuck in our houses but like I said I need some movement in my life, and hence I dance daily to the songs I love and It has always helped me stay happy, sane and positive! Isn’t this exactly what your passion does to you? So what is that keeps you going while you are practising social distancing?"'

Apart from her dance and singing, she makes headlines because of her relationship with Asim Riaz. The two met in Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love with each other.

Have a look at her post.

