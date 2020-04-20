Himanshi Khurana' s fans trend her on Twitter as she achieves 6 million followers on Instagram

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her popularity increased post her stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.

The gorgeous Himanshi enjoys massive fan following. She keeps her fans happy by sharing the latest whereabouts, photos and videos on her social platforms. The actress is apparently in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The duo recently featured in a music song titled Kalla Sohna Nai which gained great response from the masses.

Himashi’s fans trend on Twitter very often has once again made her trend with her achieving new mark. Well, Himanshi has crossed the 6 Million mark on Instagram and her fans just can’t keep calm and have been congratulating her.

Take a look at a few of the tweets of her fans!