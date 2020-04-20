News

Himanshi Khurana' s fans trend her on Twitter as she achieves 6 million followers on Instagram

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
20 Apr 2020 06:18 PM

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana is a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Her popularity increased post her stint in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. 

The gorgeous Himanshi enjoys massive fan following. She keeps her fans happy by sharing the latest whereabouts, photos and videos on her social platforms. The actress is apparently in a relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz. The duo recently featured in a music song titled Kalla Sohna Nai which gained great response from the masses.

Himashi’s fans trend on Twitter very often has once again made her trend with her achieving new mark. Well, Himanshi has crossed the 6 Million mark on Instagram and her fans just can’t keep calm and have been congratulating her.

Take a look at a few of the tweets of her fans!

Congrats @realhimanshifor 6 Million Instagram family#Himanshi6MInstaFampic.twitter.com/CFPo3QY307

—Pankaj  (@realpnkj) April20, 2020

6M Instagram FAMILY it is... Way togo

Congratulations @realhimanshi

Love... Support and Craze for u is permanent#Himanshi6MInstaFampic.twitter.com/YOHOyI3HeI

—Priya #Distance & SCAL Soon  (@Priya_HK) April20, 2020

IT'SA FAMILY OF 6MILLION
YOUR SUCCESS IS MAKING ALL THE NOISE
Congratulations QUEEN ️
You Deserve All The Love InThe World And All The Happiness At Your Feet #Himanshi6MInstaFam@realhimanshipic.twitter.com/KNE9eRtjeM

—Heetanshi Shah (@Heetanshiii) April20, 2020

I can't think of any better representation ofbeauty than someone who is unfraid to be herself, and for me, she is thatwoman.#Himanshi6MInstaFam@realhimanshipic.twitter.com/71DUDb6Q34

—AsɪMᴀɴsʜɪ's Wᴏʀʟᴅ. (@asimanshi_world) April20, 2020
Tags Himanshi Khurana 6 million Twitter Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz Kalla Sohna Nai Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here