Himanshi Khurana’s special song for Asim crosses a million views

MUMBAI: Asim is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Asim has gained a lot of popularity as a contestant of the Bigg Boss house, and as a massive fan following. He has been trending on social media for quite some time now.

Himanshi who was a wild card contestant in the house had a great rapport and friendship with Asim. The duo’s friendship was loved by the audience and as we all know Asim did have feelings for Himanshi and the latter did express his feelings also where the singer said that she is already in a committed relationship and that she takes Asim only as a friend.

Well, for a second the viewers thought that there would be another love story in the Bigg Boss house but to everybody disappointment it didn’t turn that way.

The two have a lot of fans who want to see them together for quite some time now, Himashi Khurana has been the talk of the town. Recently, Asim Riaz confessed his love for her and Punjab ki Katrina too is eagerly waiting to make it official with Asim once the season ends.

Himanshi released a new video song Ohdi Shreaam which is touted to be dedicated by her to Asim. The song has crossed 1 million views on YouTube.

This soulful love track is crooned by the BB ex-contestant Himashi, lyrics are penned by Bunty Bains & Singga and music is composed by Jassi X.

The song is receiving immense love from all over the world and the song is already trending on number 2 position on YouTube.

Himanshi will be soon entering the house to surprise Asim and to clear her stand and feelings for him.