Himanshi Khurana’s stunning Ramzan picture impresses BF Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently one of the most popular and cutest couples in Telly town. The two met in Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love.

The holy month of Ramadan began on 23rd April and social networking sites are once again being flooded with wishes. Himanshi Khurana shared a picture to wish everyone. Looking stunning in her Instagram post in a traditional avatar, her boyfriend Asim Riaz too was left smitten with her picture.

Himanshi captioned it as, “Ramadan Mubarak” dropping a comment on this post of Himanshi, Asim wrote, “STUNNING …!!!” Now this compliment for Himanshi must be over and above all the fans compliments. We all know cupid struck the two in the Bigg Boss 13 house and since then Himanshi and Asim are setting couple goals for their fans. After the TV reality show came to an end, the bond between the two grew stronger as well, with Asim being vocal about his romantic equation on various occasions. In the picture shared by Himanshi, she is seen sporting an orange and gold combination salwar suit with white net dupatta having intricate embroidery. She accessorized her look with chandbali earrings, a statement maang-tikka, a pasa and colour coordinating mojaris.

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com