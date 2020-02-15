Himanshi Khurana shares lovey-dovey pics with Asim Riaz; calls them blessed souls

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is touted to be one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 13. Today, being the finale, the diehard fans of Asim are wishing and praying for him to win the show. A lot has been spoken and written about Asim, especially after his growing closeness with Himanshi Khurana who was eliminated quite some time ago from the show.

A few weeks back, Himanshi Khurana had entered the house as Asim's connection. The duo spent some lovely moments in the show and fans were extremely delighted to see them back together. Asim had also revealed that he sees his future with Himanshi.

Himanshi has constantly been in support of Asim and has posted several pictures and videos appealing people to vote for him. And today, the actress has posted some lovey-dovey moments she spent with Asim in the house. Himanshi captioned the pictures as blessed souls. Both looked too much in love and we can't get enough of the pictures.

Take a look at Himanshi's post:

Well, Himanshi and Asim have set major relationship goals and we would love to see them together in future.

What do you think of Asim and Himanshi's pictures? Tell us in the comments.