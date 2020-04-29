Is Himanshi Khurana's latest post hinting at Shehnaaz Gill?

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill’s rivalry had started before they entered Bigg Boss 13 and turned out to be one of the key elements of the popular reality show. And despite making several reconciling efforts, looks like their competition is still on. In fact, their fan army leaves no stone unturned to draw a comparison between the two and a Twitter war is always on between them.

But looks like Himanshi wants to let bygones be bygones. The actress wrote a pensive note on micro-blogging site Twitter. And although she didn’t mention Shehnaaz’s name in the tweet, it was evident she was talking about her constant comparisons with the latter. Himanshi asserted that there is no point in drawing a comparison between two people and emphasised that every person is beautiful in their own way. 'Whose tiktok game is better, who rocked outfit better, who look better ... don’t you think ki ik ko dusre se compare krna not gud.... outfit alag, jewellery alag Unamused face face alag..... can we just appreciate or adore bcz every person is beautiful,' she tweeted.

Have a look.

Whose tiktokgame is better ,,, who rocked outfit better , who look better ... don’t you think ki ik ko dusre se compare krna not gud ....outfit alag,jewellery alag face alag .....can we just appreciate or adore bcz every person is beautiful #HimanshiKhurana — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 28, 2020

