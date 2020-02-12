Himanshi Khurana's SWEET GESTURE for Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is having a powerful run. The show is doing extremely well on the BARC charts. One of the very important factors of this season of Bigg Boss has been that almost all the contestants stood out and had a great personality and opinions to put forward. Almost all the contestants successfully made a strong buzz and made their strong presence felt in the show.

While the show is marching towards finale, the contestants are upping their game while the families, fans and supporters are also going all out in supporting and voting for their favourites.

Ex- Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana have two clear favourites Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. In previous episodes, the housemates were asked to gift a special something to their preferred contestant, wherein it was established that Rashami liked Himanshi's perfume and thus keeping her choices in mind, Himanshi bought a new pack of the same perfume which Rashami liked.

Have a look at Himanshi's tweet:

Isn't it super cute?

Whom are you supporting in this season of Bigg Boss? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.