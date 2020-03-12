News

Himanshu Bamzai bags RadhaKrishn

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Mar 2020 11:16 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Television industry.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that actor Himanshu Bamzai have bagged Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.

According to our sources, Himanshu will play the character of Yamraj in the show.

Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn has become more interesting with actor Kinshuk Vaidya entering the show as Arjun.

Coming back to Himanshu, he will soon be joining the cast of the show as Yamraj. He has been a part of projects like Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani and Namah and Shrimad Bhagvad.

We couldn’t connect with Himanshu for a comment.

RadhaKrishn has actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and Zalak Desai in lead roles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Himanshu Bamzai Star Bharat RadhaKrishn Yamraj Kinshuk Vaidya Arjun Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani Namah Shrimad Bhagvad Sumedh Mudgalkar Mallika Singh Zalak Desai TellyChakkar

