Himanshu Bamzai bags RadhaKrishn

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that actor Himanshu Bamzai have bagged Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.

According to our sources, Himanshu will play the character of Yamraj in the show.

Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn has become more interesting with actor Kinshuk Vaidya entering the show as Arjun.

Coming back to Himanshu, he will soon be joining the cast of the show as Yamraj. He has been a part of projects like Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani and Namah and Shrimad Bhagvad.

We couldn’t connect with Himanshu for a comment.

RadhaKrishn has actors Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and Zalak Desai in lead roles.

