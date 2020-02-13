News

Himesh and Sonia Reshammiya's gives couple goals to Neha and Adi on Indian Idol season 11

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 03:49 PM

MUMBAI:  Indian Idol season 11 has been a very successful season with marvelous contestants and their outstanding singing skills. Along with the contestants and a strong judges panel, a mystery which has been encircling the show is #NehAditya ki shaadi! As Semi Finale approaches, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan will finally tie the knot on the stage of Indian Idol in Valentines Day!  

To make their wedding more fun and to add that touch of melodic voice the power house  of Indian Idol Rohit Raut performed on “Saajan ji ghar aaye and Zinghaat”.  To encourage the contestants and stand as a Baraati in #NehAditya Ki Shaadi Himesh Reshammiya’s wife, Sonia, graced the stage of Indian Idol. Standing tall with a strong marriage, Himesh shared a few tips with Aditya for a happy married life. Himesh said, “The only way for a happy marriage is that the wife is always right.  It does not matter how right or wrong she is, she is always right. Admitting that keeps you happy and relaxed.”  

Talking about marriage, Vishal mentioned, “The kind of positive change Sonia has got in Himesh after marriage is commendable. He has become more enduring and it’s all because of Sonia.” 

Himesh while appreciating  Rohit said “ From last 3-4 performances you are making me your more bigger fan . Your voice modulation, expressions , your stage presence is exceptional.”

Further in the show Himesh sang a song for his wife for the very first time and she was touched by this gesture of his.

Watch Indian Idol season 11 this weekend at 8PM to watch #NehaAditya ke Shaddi at Sony Entertainment Television only

