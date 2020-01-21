Himesh Reshaimmiya shakes his legs in Mithun Da's style on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol season 11 is having contestants which are making the audience fall for music all over again. To judge those melodious voice the judging panel has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘EK Desh EK Awaaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true sense . 80s Rockstar Bappi Da who came to support our top contestants.

The Punjabi munda from Indian Idol season 11 gave rocking performance . Post that his co contestants also revealed he mimics Himesh Reshaimmiya very well. On the request of all the judges he mimiced him. Being the spot that Himesh is he joined Ridham on the stage and danced with him on the super hit song of Bappi Da "I am a disco dancer".