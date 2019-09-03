Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal recreate Aashiqui Mein Teri Track

MUMBAI: Ranu Mondal is the latest social media sensation. She was recently spotted on Kolkata’s Railway station singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song Pyaar Ka Nagmaa. The video went viral, making Ranu a social media sensation overnight. Post that, she has got an opportunity to record a song with popular singer-composer, Himesh Reshammiya.



Himesh gave her the golden opportunity to sing for Dabangg 3 and his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer. Now the duo recorded a scratch, as they are about to recreate his own song Aashiqui Mein Teri from 36 China Town. The original track featured ex-flames Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Himesh shared a video on his Instagram account which had him recording with Ranu.



Sharing the video on his Instagram account he mentioned it is only a scratch version of the song, and thanked the fans for gifting her a smile. He also appreciated her talent and her growing confidence with each song she croons. The song is recreated for his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer, further adding Ganpati wishes for his fans he ended his post. His post read, "Production of the song is in progress, this is just a scratch / thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu Ji s face, her versatility and confidence is growing with each song, The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof, lots of love, wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi #Aashiquimeinteri2.0 #HimeshReshammiya #RanuMondal #Trending #HappyHardyAndHeer #Instadaily #InstaLike"

