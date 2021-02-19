Himesh Reshammiya gives tribute to the band and Pyarelalji by singing and dancing on the song Dhina Dhin Dha

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12 will be graced by Pyarelalji with his beloved wife Sunila . They were welcomed with flowers by the contestants as a special gesture from them. As, they were excited to see such the legendary director who came for to boost their morale and motivate them.

In the show, Along with the contestants who gave a surprise to the couple by welcoming them in their own style, in the same manner, the ace music director and singer Himesh Reshammiya who is an ardent fan of the Living Legend, gave a tribute to him and the glorious group of Band of Indian Idol.

ALSO READ - Neha Kakkar gives 5 lakhs to Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand on the sets



Pawandeep took a special permissions from Pyarelal ji go to play Tabla with the band other than his performance.

Himesh Reshammiya Said, “For me Pyarelalji is god, I have grown up by listening to his songs which was been composed by the ace music director duo Laxmikant- Pyarelal.. It is great pleasure for me to perform in front of such as Living Legend.”



Stay Tuned and get ready to watch Pyarelalji on the sets of Indian Idol Season 2020 this weekend only on Sony Entertainment Television’s at 8.00 PM

ALSO READ - Wow! Parth Samthaan opens up to Erica Fernandes about his secret of weight loss