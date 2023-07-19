Himesh Reshammiya Joins as Judge for the Exciting New Season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 13:48
Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality television franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context. After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music. 

To make this season even more exciting and to help provide the right kind of guidance and training, Zee TV has roped in popular singer, music director, songwriter & producer - Himesh Reshammiya - as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. One of the most loved judges of the show, Himesh will be seen donning the judge’s hat for the sixth time this season, making him the longest-serving judge of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Having contributed remarkable songs to the industry like "Tera Surroor," "Aap ki kashish," and "Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri," amongst others, he is all set to uncover fresh talent from across the country once again and help train them emerge as the next big singing sensations.

Himesh Reshammiya said, “It feels great to be back on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa … I have judged multiple seasons in the past and I keep coming back for more as the show holds a special place in my heart. The show has provided several talented singers a platform to establish their own identity in the world of music”. He further adds, “This season presents an incredible opportunity for the show's exceptionally talented contestants as every ‘singer of the week’ will have the golden chance to release their very own original song in collaboration with Zee Music Company. This remarkable initiative by the channel is truly commendable. Can’t wait to witness the extraordinary journey of the top talents of India as they battle it out to win the hearts of viewers across the country.”

While Himesh’s excitement for the upcoming season of SRGMP is palpable, the on-ground auditions have already kickstarted across the country. It has been a huge hit in cities like Guwahati and Kolkata already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. With auditions yet to take place in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Vadodara, Pune, and Jaipur, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fever is set to grip the nation as the best singing talent try to grab their spot in the competition.

In the meantime, stay tuned as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new season is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV!

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 13:48

