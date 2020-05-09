Himesh Reshammiya loses his cool when asked about Ranu Mondal

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is one of the well-known Bollywood singer, music composer and an actor. The multi-talented star has come a long way in his career with a series of hit songs to his credit.

A few time ago, Himesh gathered many praises when he helped Ranu Mondal, a lady who became famous overnight for her singing. Ranu was discovered by a boy at the railway station where she is crooning a song. Her video went instantly viral on social media and since then Ranu has been in the news.

Himesh gave Ranu a chance to sing in his film Happy Hardy and Heer. The ace star signed Ranu for the song on national television.

Well, after Ranu won several accolades, the singer also recevied an equal amount of backlash for her arrogant behaviour with a fan who asked her for a selfie.

Ranu's rude behaviour was caught on the camera and this didn't go well with netizens.

During one of his interviews, when Himesh was asked to comment on this, Himesh wasn't so happy to address these questions as he thinks he is not the right person to comment on this. However, Himesh revealed that he also came to know about this incident.

When further Himesh was asked if he is willing to sign Ranu for another song in his projects, Himesh clearly said that he is not her manager.

Well, it seems Himesh is also quite upset with Ranu's behaviour.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, HOME BOLLYWUD)