Himesh Reshammiya: Pressure automatically increases when you have famous parents

Musician Himesh Reshammiya, who is currently seen among the panel of judges on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13', was stunned to listen to an amazing performance by contestant Kavya Limaye on Lata Mangeshkar's emotional and romantic track 'Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai' from 1964 movie 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'.

 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 15:15
Himesh Reshammiya: Pressure automatically increases when you have famous parents

MUMBAI: Musician Himesh Reshammiya, who is currently seen among the panel of judges on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13', was stunned to listen to an amazing performance by contestant Kavya Limaye on Lata Mangeshkar's emotional and romantic track 'Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai' from 1964 movie 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'.

Kavya is the daughter of Gujarati singer Sachin Limaye who known for many devotional albums like 'Gopala', 'Krishna Kanha' and others. Himesh said that he can understand her pressure of being a daughter of a well-known singer as he himself is a son of film producer Vipin Reshammiya.

He said: "You are Sachin's daughter. When you have famous parents, the pressure automatically increases. People keep a watch on you to see if you are doing better than them or not. The struggle is different. I can relate to your pressure, and I feel that you are doing a fabulous job. Keep singing and make everyone proud."

While responding to him, Kavya added: "I am extremely happy to have been selected through the on-ground auditions and perform in front of such eminent Judges. Being the daughter of such a huge singing star can certainly be overwhelming but at the same time, through the journey of Indian Idol, my aim is to make a name for myself and make my family proud."

The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. It airs on Sony Entertainment Industry.

SOURCE- IANS
    
    
    

 

Himesh Reshammiya indian idol 13 Kavya Limaye Aap Ki Parchhaiyan Gopala Krishna Kanha Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/18/2022 - 15:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 - OMG!Priya’s Confession to Shock Ram
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s most loved and popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for exciting plots, with the...
Sara on playing Sharmila Tagore: She's so graceful, don't know if I am
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen talking about her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore...
EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible actress Bhakti Rathod on her ALTERNATE career: Being an LLB student, I would love to practice law if ever I have time because I wouldn’t like to compromise on either of my passions
MUMBAI:  Renowned actress Bhakti Rathod is a part of the television industry for several years now.  The talented diva...
Neelu Kohli: 'Have vivid memories about 1984 because my family was affected'
MUMBAI: Neelu Kohli is all set for her next venture and she will be seen next in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Jogi', based...
Exclusive! Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actress Riya Sharma roped in for Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : Star plus is the number one channel on television, when it comes to the BARC ratings all the Top 5 shows are...
Gaurav Dubey is ready to make everyone laugh with his character
MUMBAI : Comedian Gaurav Dubey has been part of several comedy shows and now the actor is seen playing the character of...
RECENT STORIES
Sara on playing Sharmila Tagore: She's so graceful, don't know if I am
Sara on playing Sharmila Tagore: She's so graceful, don't know if I am