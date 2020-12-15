Himesh Reshammiya replaced Vishal Dadlani’s pizza with his healthy pizza

MUMBAI: The musical season is back in our nation with Sony Entertainment’s Television’s Indian Idol 2020. The show which will make our weekends more melodic as this weekend the top 15 would be performing at the Grand Premiere episode. Vishal Dadlani’s special treat for Shanmukha priya was replaced by Himesh Reshammiya by his healthy treat.

Shanmukha Priya’s rocking performance on the song Humma Humma made all the judges’ groove to her tune. Post her performance Vishal decided he would make Shanmukha Priya taste pizza as she has never tasted it,He had already ordered a pizza but Himesh Reshammiya decided to change the pizza with his healthy pizza which had neem ,karela and jadiboothi as the toppings. Himesh specially brought this customized pizza from his home.

Shanmukha Priya’s first pizza would always be remembered by her as it had very special toppings and she tasted it on the stage of Indian idol 2020. Himesh Reshammiya this season’s motto is to make everyone around him healthy and fit.

