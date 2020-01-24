News

Himesh Reshammiya signs Rohit Raut for upcoming project!

24 Jan 2020 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol Season 11 has been in the news for all the right reasons, right from the talented performances to the chemistry between judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan. The show has gained massive popularity. The contestants are all geared up to perform their best and gain maximum support from the audience and judges. In the upcoming Republic Day special episode, the contestants will pay tribute to the real protectors of our country.

The judges will be impressed by Rohit Raut’s soulful performance on Maa Tujhe Salaam and Jai Ho. As per reports, impressed by Rohit’s performance, judge Himesh Reshammiya will also sign him for his upcoming project, giving him his first break. The lyrics for the same will be written by Javed Akhtar.

