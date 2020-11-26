Himesh Reshammiya talks about the X-factor of Indian Idol season 12!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol has been one of the most loved and watched reality programs on television.

It has managed to rule the weekends and provide a powerhouse of entertainment to the masses. While it has been a hit for all 11 seasons, the makers recently announced the 12th season with Aditya Narayan returning as the host. The judges of the reality show will be Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Talking about the new season, Himesh, in a press conference announced by the channel shared what different can the audience expect from this season.

Himesh said, “Across all the seasons, there has been a wide speculation that the contestants do get a platform but then when it comes to shaping a career, they do not get an opportunity. This season, the distinguished and most unique thing is that the contestants are already recording and competing as singers. This season will be very different as the parameters of judging will also be a level higher.”

Indian Idol is the Indian version of the Pop Idol format that have been running on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. This season will premiere with its tagline ‘Ghar Se Manch Tak’.

