Hina Khan accepts Geeta Phogat’s #safehandschallenge; lauds Smriti Irani for the initiative

MUMBAI: The entire world has come to a standstill owing to coronavirus outbreak. People are making sure to take safety measures and maintain cleanliness. Celebrities are also trying their best to do their bit and spread awareness so that things can be controlled as soon as possible.

Yesterday, we had reported how famous wrestler and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Geeta Phogat had accepted actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and shared a video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she showcased how to wash hands properly. Geeta further nominated actress Hina Khan to do the same.

And the popular actress, who is known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, did take up the challenge.

Today, Hina took to her Instagram handle and posted a video which sees her doing her bit. The Hacked actress captioned it, “I accept your challenge @geetaphogat. Lauding Smriti Irani, she added, “Great initiative @smritiiraniofficial”

