Hina Khan adds, ‘Daddy’s strong girl’ on her social media bio post her father’s sudden demise due to cardiac arrest

MUMBAI: Hina Khan who recently was shooting for her upcoming project alongside actor Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir underwent a huge loss due to her father’s sudden demise due to a heart attack in Mumbai.

The star was seen grieving through her fathers death as she immediate got back to the bay to attend the funeral rites. Hina’s father Aslam Khan was someone whom the actress was deeply close with. She was always seen talking about her father during interviews their relationship admitting she always “looked upto” him and wanted to be like him. Their pictures all across the internet were known to how close this father daughter duo were.

Hina Khan’s father’s sudden demise did take a heavy toll on her as she was recently seen adding ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’ to her Instagram bio.

Hina recently took to Instagram informing about herself being tested covid positive. She is home quarantined and under recovery.