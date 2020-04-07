Hina Khan adds few inspirational Balaji elements to her video; watch the hilarious post

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular television actress. She is known for her acting chops as well as style statements.

The pretty lady, who made her film debut with Hacked, is quite active on social media. She is striking the right balance between educating and entertaining her followers during the lockdown period due to COVID-19. Earlier, Hina helped her followers learn the right way to wear a surgical mask. Meanwhile, she also entertained them by giving them a quick glimpse into her cooking sessions. While she does this during her quarantine period, she is also utilizing her time by organizing her things and guess what while she was doing so she got all emotional and hilarious too.

Cleaning her bags, she came across some old tickets, changing her into a complete Devdas, missing all those good times, and crying remembering it. Known for her acting chops she just nailed it and then came in comments from her industry colleagues who too were in splits with Hina’s dramatic Insta post. The video has some dramatic effects too mostly seen in Ekta Kapoor's TV soaps. She also credited Ekta for the same in her caption, which left the producer laughing.

She also captioned this video in an extremely dramatic manner, “They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic, a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters….” Crediting Ekta for the dramatic effect in the video she wrote, “Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor”

Take a look.