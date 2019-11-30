Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal enjoying their holiday in Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most popular and cutest couples in the television world. They never fail to set relationship goals for their fans and followers. Their fans love their adorable chemistry, and the two often share their pictures to treat their fans.



The couple always makes sure to take out time for each other. Speaking about the same, Hina, who recently announced the wrap of her debut Bollywood film, Hacked, decided to head out of Mumbai with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Lately, Hina had been extremely busy with the shooting of her film and Rocky was in the US for his work. Due to this, the couple didn't get to spend much time together.



To make up for the lost time, this morning, Hina and Rocky jetted off for a getaway to Rajasthan. As they were on their way, Hina shared some adorable selfies with beau Rocky from the aeroplane. Once they checked into their resort at Pushkar, both Hina and Rocky raised a toast to commence their vacay. In the selfies, Hina and Rocky can be seen posing happily in each other’s arms as the sun lights up their faces and makes them look extremely adorable. In another photo, Hina can be seen posing alongside Rocky as they toast to begin their getaway to Rajasthan. Hina also shared an adorable video in which she is seen pampering her beau while he naps in the car. The adorable couple never ceases to amaze their fans and set some couple goals.



