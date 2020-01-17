Hina Khan and Kushal tandon all set to share screen space

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan has just made her digital debut with web series Damaged 2 and is all set for her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked.
The talented diva will soon be seen in a short digital film with television star Kushal Tandon. The horror film will air on ZEE5 and will be directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse Films and Krasnaya Corporation. It will also star Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha.
Kushal is well known for his portrayal of Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. In 2013, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7.
Well, fans are very excited to seem them together. Both actors have worked hard in the industry to reach where they are today.
A post has been shared by fans with Hina and Kushal in one frame. Hina as usual looks stunning. She is wearing a shimmery dress, and her new haircut adds more grace to her look. Kushal looks dapper in a printed shirt.
Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
Hina Khan(Suhani) & Kushal Tandon(Amar), Shooting For Their New Short Horror Film Which Will Come On @zee5 . . Though a name for the film has not been finalized yet, it has an interesting plotline that revolve around a love triangle between Suhani (Hina), Amar (Kushal) and Riddhi (Aditi). However, situations will turn nasty, ugly and scary when Suhani senses that she may lose Amar to her room-mate Riddhi. To keep her man of dreams by her side, Suhani will do anything, even if that involves installing an application from the deep web that promises to fulfill one's darkest wishes. Now, the question is, will Suhani succeed or get trapped in her own plan? The film chronicles around this and will; unravel deep secrets. It is set in Mumbai, and is currently under production.,It is slated to be launched in March 2020 release. #hinakhan #kushaltandon
