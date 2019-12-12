News

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s Raanjhana finally out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Fans of Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma were eagerly waiting for their song Raanjhana’s release.

The soul-stirring number by Arijit Singh finally released on YouTube today and stars the duo as lovers. The video begins with Hina travelling to a place she feels she has been to before and as she heads to her room, she stumbles upon a tale of love: Raanjhana. As she goes through the story, Hina remembers her past life and love, Priyank. The beautiful and magical tale of love begins between Hina and Priyank and their chemistry will make it hard for you to look away. Shot at picturesque locations, Hina and Priyank look absolutely smashing together as they weave a tale of love across the boundaries of life and time.

Have a look.

We love the romantic song and have it on repeat on our play list. What about you?

Credits: Pinkvilla

past seven days