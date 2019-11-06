Hina Khan and Rocky's cozy mirror selfies are too cute for words

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal is one of the popular couples of the small screen. The lovebirds leave no chance to display their romance in the most beautiful way in front of the world.

Hina and Rocky are madly in love and their social media accounts are proof. Hina recently posted few pictures on her Instagram story where the duo is seen having some adorable moments.

Hina and Rocky posed for some really cute mirror selfies and Hina’s smile says how happy she is with Rocky.

Take a look at the pictures:

Hina and Rocky’s relationship is rock steady and they have given us major couple goals. The duo look extremely beautiful together and they are one of the power-packed jodis of the Telly world.

On the work front, Hina is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film which is also her debut film.

What do you think about Hina and Rocky’s love-soaked selfies? Tell us in the comments.