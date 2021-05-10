Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi can be given the title of EXPRESSION QUEENS! Here is the PROOF…

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi are extremely talented artists.

The two are some of the biggest names of the television industry. These days, a lot of actors are resorting to social media to take up challenges and Shivangi and Hina are two of the few among them.

While Hina took up the challenge earlier, Shivangi took up the acting challenge and we must say, we can’t have enough of them. We are sure, the netizens are also going gaga over the various change of expressions every two seconds that they project.

Take a look:

Hina had taken to social media to share: Keeping up with the trends

Lemme know if you liked it.. Don’t blame me if u didn’t.. Blame @manaanmeer #ActingChallenge #feelitreelit

You are phenomenal @eliana_ghen

Shivangi, on the other hand, shared it as a part of her story:

Hina Khan is an Indian television and film actress. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in both. Shivangi, on the other hand is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata as Sirat. She also played the role of Naira in the show.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates. (Also Read: THIS is how the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein reacts on learning about a shocking twist in the story)