Hina Khan is BACK IN ACTION!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 05:18 PM

MUMBAI: We all by now are aware of Hina Khan’s dedication to fitness. She has time and again taken to social media to post videos and pictures of how she is gymming giving each one of her fans and followers fitness goals.

Despite her erratic shoot schedules for her film debut Hina, whenever she gets the time, goes for a run and this time around, Hina before heading to her film set, made sure to sweat it out. She mentioned that she is back in action and also used the hashtag of #fitgirl. Clearly, there is a lot of dedication and inspiration one can drive from Hina for she is so committed.


Inspired yet?

