Hina Khan becomes the Poo of television

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most successful and cherished stars of television and the actress has a massive fan following.

The actress was last seen as Komolika in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the actress nailed her performance as Komolika in the serial.

Now, the actress is on a break as she is busy with other commitments and she is waiting for the right scripts.

The actress has a loyal and massive fan following where her fans pamper and send lots of love.

The actress who had started her career almost a decade ago as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way.

The actress quit the show quite a while ago, and post that participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatro Ke Khiladi where she happened to be the first runner up of the shows.

The actress has a massive fan following and a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her name.

Now Hina Khan has become the Poo of television, where in a video you can see she is acting like Poo of K3G and is imitating her and entertaining the audience.

And she has nailed it, and can be the best candidate for becoming the Poo of television.

The fans have commented that she is one of the best actresses we have and have also mentioned that they miss her on-screen.

