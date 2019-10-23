News

Hina Khan celebrates Diwali with the cast and crew of ‘The Khatra Show’

MUMBAI: COLORS&#39; The Khatra Show has garnered immense popularity amongst the viewers as they constantly keep them entertained. The show has so far witnessed many well known celebrities who have graced the stage and have enjoyed being part of the show.

Recently, talented, gorgeous and style icon Hina Khan also shot for the upcoming Diwali special episode of the show. According to the format of the show she also performed various tasks with a true sportsman spirit. In this Diwali special episode, the cast and crew of the show also took the initiative of spreading happiness by gifting underprivileged kids various gifts like games, school bags, bottles, chocolates etc.

