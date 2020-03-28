News

Hina Khan clocks in 1 million on TikTok

Hina Khan hits another milestone

28 Mar 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most sought after actresses on television. The actress who had started her career almost a decade ago as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way in her career.

The actress quit the show quite a while ago and post that, she participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi where she happened to be the first runner up . The actress has a massive fan following and like a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her name.

The Tik Tok application has become a rage not only among common folks but celebrities too!

And Hina is the latest celebrity to join the app.   The actress shared a video on how to stay safe during coronavirus. Apart from that, she has also made videos with her soft toy and has also mimicked and mouthed some funny Bollywood dialogues. She has already hit the mark of achieving  1 million mark on TikTok in a short span of time. 

