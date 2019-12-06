News

Hina Khan COMPLIMENTS Geeta Phogat’s STUNNING photo with her sisters

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat, who was seen in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, has shared a stunning picture with her sisters on her social media handle.

Daughter of former wrestler and Dronacharya Award recipient Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta is an ace wrestler. She is known for winning India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Her sisters - Babita Kumari, Ritu Phogat, and Sangita Phogat – are also well-known wrestlers.

The stunning picture shared by Geeta is from her sister Babita Phogat’s wedding ceremony. In the picture, the sisters can be seen clad in gorgeous lehenga, looking beautiful. She wrote a witty caption for the picture, “तीन मूर्त.”

Their fans loved their gorgeous picture and poured in love in the form of comments. Popular television actress Hina Khan, who is now gearing up for her film projects, too complimented the trio. The actress, who will be seen in films like Lines, Country of Blind, and Hacked, wrote, “Pettiness.”

Check out the post right here:

View this post on Instagram

तीन मूर्त

A post shared by Geeta PhogatPawan Saroha (@geetaphogat) on

Babita tied the knot with Vivek Suhag on 1 December 2019. Babita won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

The film Dangal, which saw Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, is loosely based on Geeta Phogat and her sisters’ lives. The film went on to do wonders at the box office.

