Hina Khan DEFEATS Surbhi Jyoti and Sukirti Kandpal!

MUMBAI: Jumpsuits are, without a doubt, a statement style.

The head-to-toe, all-in-one garment creates a striking look that moves beyond a simple dress or pants and top combo, and into more fashionable territories. It isn’t the easiest piece of clothing to pull off. Choose the wrong fit or add the wrong accessories and your jumpsuit can go from a fashion hero to a fashion zero.

And to help you ace this fashion trend, we have Sukirti Kandpal, Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti giving us fashion goals through jumpsuits!

We hosted a poll to know who carried the jumpsuit trend well and the results were surprising.

Among the celebrities, Hina won the poll with a 100 percent votes!

Take a look:

Do you agree with the results? Let us know in the comments below!